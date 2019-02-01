Shahid-ul-Islam meets family after 7-days custody parole release

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 31:
Hurriyat Conference (M) spokesman, Shahid-ul-Islam, who was under detention at Tihar Jail Thursday met his family here after being granted custody parole after the health condition of his wife, Nuzhat Shah was deteriorating.
Nuzhat Shah, wife of Shahid-ul-Islam had survived a brain haemorrhage on January 12 following which she was immediately rushed to hospital for immediate treatment.
Nuzhat had complained of ailment and her condition turned unstable minutes before reaching the hospital following which all her relatives panicked about her life.
She said Delhi Police, and J&K Police was accompanying Shahid and he was only being allowed to meet family members.
“Shahid is being sent to Raj Bagh Police Station in the evening,” she said. “The custody parole has been granted to him for only seven days.”
Shahid along with scores of other separatist leaders including Shabir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Farooq Ahmad Dar and others were arrested a year ago in an alleged ‘terror funding case’.