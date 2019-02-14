About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shahid-ul-Islam lodged back in Tihar Jail as 'custody' parole ends

Published at February 14, 2019


Shahid-ul-Islam lodged back in Tihar Jail as

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Hurriyat Conference (M) spokesman Shahid-ul-Islam was lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi again, reports said on Thursday.

He was released on a “custody parole” by NIA court in February first week for seven days.

Shahid’s parole ended on February 8. However, as per reports he couldn’t be taken back to Delhi immediately after his parole ended day due to bad weather.

On Wednesday, as per reports, Shahid was lodged back in Tihar prison.

During his parole, except the family members none was allowed to meet him during his stay at his residence from 9 am to 5 pm.

He had to report back to a local police station in Srinagar his night stays.

