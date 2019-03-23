Shahid reviews progress of compilation of area records of Dal Lake

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Friday convened a meeting of concerned departments to review the progress of compilation of revenue records accompanied with digital missive of the original area of the Dal lake. The data has been sought by the Monitoring Committee headed by the Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam which met in Jammu four days ago on March 18.

The DC directed the concerned departments to ensure compilation of the said data within the stipulated 15-day period.

Pertinently, the Remote Sensing and Forest departments are jointly working on the project and the latest imagery of the Dal lake which will be verified (ground-tested) by the Survey & Land Records wing of the Revenue department.

The aim of the entire exercise is to get authentic boundary of the lake in order that the area of its contours are frozen for good and to prevent the possibility of encroachments of and damages to the area of the lake in future.

The Revenue department has also been directed to update the statistics of Dal dwellers and their rights if any. Inputs and titles and the status of availability and suitability of land for rehabilitation of the said dwellers are also to be ascertained and updated for the purpose.

ADC Srinagar KK Sidha and officers from Survey & Land Records, Ecology & Remote Sensing and LAWDA and Tehsildars North and Khanyar attended the meeting.