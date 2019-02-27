Shahid reviews land acquisition for new colleges

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 26:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Tuesday convened a meeting to review land acquisition for establishment of new degree colleges at Hyderpora, Aloochi Bagh and Eidgah.
The meeting was informed that land has been identified for all three colleges and that demarcation of the identified land is under process.
Giving details it was informed that land identified include 130 kanals of state land at Hyderpora, 60 kanals at Aloochi Bagh and 65 kanals at Eidgah.
It was informed that the process of demarcation of the land and their filling at all three locations is currently under process.
The DC instructed the concerned revenue officers to submit details of the amount required to acquire the identified land in order that work on these can be started.
ADC Srinagar KK Sidha and officers from Revenue and R&B departments among others attended the meeting.