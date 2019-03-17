About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Shahid reviews election preparedness in Sgr

District Election Officer Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Saturday convened a meeting of nodal officers and AROs to review the latest status of preparedness for General Elections 2019 in the district.
The meeting held extensive discussions on various aspects of preparations for the elections including district election and booth level management plans, transportation plan for manpower and material, complaints redressal mechanism, training of polling staff among others.
SVEEP awareness activities and establishment of basic minimum facilities at polling stations were also discussed in the meeting. Instructions for holding of SVEEP awareness programmes at block levels and equipping all polling stations set up across the district with all basic minimum facilities are given to concerned officers.
Concerned officers were also instructed to ensure faultless preparation of polling station-wise list of voters with special needs so as to ensure the facilitation of such voters.
The meeting also discussed the preparedness with regard to monitoring of election expenditure, media monitoring, randomization of EVM and VVPAT machines and engagement of micro observers.
The DEO impressed upon the nodal officers to ensure all arrangements are put in place well in time. He also instructed that processes of data entry and randomization of voting machines be completed by March 19.
He asked the nodal officers to gear up in efforts to ensure smooth conduct of elections in the district.
Dr Shahid also directed for regular updating of information on designated portals like C-Vigil and Suvidha as per the guiding the ECI. He also emphasized strict adherence to and implementation of all Model Code of Conduct rules.
ADC KK Sidha was also present in the meeting.

 

 

