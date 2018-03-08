Shahid, Ravinder receive national awards from PM Modi

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary along with Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Ravindra Kumar received national award on Women Empowerment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Prime Minister awarded 10 district collectors from across the country for exceptional performance in various sectors of women empowerment, girl child education and community engagement initiatives at the national level event on International Women’s Day organised at Jhunjunu Rajasthan.
The national awards were presented in three different categories.
The award was presented to Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and Ravindra Kumar in the category “Enabling Girl Child Education”.
