March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Shahid inspects major projects in Srinagar

District Development Commissioner, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, conducted an extensive review and inspection of major developmental projects in city and outlines priorities for key infrastructure requirements for early initiation of projects.
ADC KK Sidha, JD Planning Yaseen Lone, officers from Tourism, Irrigation, Flood Control, Power and Revenue departments accompanied him on the occasion.
The DDC inspected the ongoing work of Rambagh-Jahangir Chowk flyover where double-shift work has been started for early completion of the project.
The executing agency has completed 8 slabs in last 2 weeks and 20 more slabs are to be laid for completion of the double-lane flyover. He assured the local contractors of redress of their pending issues including GST refund, payment of bills and resolution of inter-agency issues.
Dr Shahid appreciated the team of contractors of ensuring double-shift construction and maintaining the fast pace of work assured during previous meetings which resulted in completion of 7 slabs in 2 weeks and efficient planning for completion of remaining 20 slabs in a shortest possible time.
He sought cooperation of local residents and shopkeepers in the smooth execution of work.
He was responding to complaints about forced parking by locals, wrong entry, removal of safety barriers and other incidents, for which police has been asked to take cognizance.
The DDC also inspected works including revetment of Jhelum riverbank, dredging of Peerzoo Channel, construction of parks and joggers path along the riverbank between Amira Kadal and Zero Bridge, illumination of riverbank between Convent School Bridge and Zero Bridge, and parapet walling of embankment at Shivpora.
He directed the departments for beautification and lighting of embankments at an earliest, establishment of kiosks to be run by SHGs of local residents, establishment of library, park and aesthetic infrastructure. Departments were asked for completion of works by April end. Flood protection work on left bank of river east of Zero bridge will also be taken up soon, it was decided.
A detailed discussion was also held for beautification of shikaras and also rehabilitation of owners of damaged / dilapidated shikaras. Consultation with stakeholders was also held during the visit. Meanwhile, the team of officers also visited Nishat area to finalise location for sports field to be developed for local youth.

