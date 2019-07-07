Shaheen Syndicate distributes uniforms, bags to students at Kupwara

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Shaheen Syndicate Social Trust based I Srinagar organised Social Service Camp at Boys Primary School Chatwan Kupwara where it distributed school bags, notebook, and stationery items among students of the School.

Speaking on the occasion chairman SSS Showkat Khanyari said, "We got to know about primary school based at far flung area of Kupwara".

He said when they visited the place, they saw students were without bags with no stationery items to use and that is why we are here to assist the children and we promise to them more support".

Khanyari threw light on the importance of education in Islam and concept of Iqra the first word revealed to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by Allah.

On the request of local villagers about non-availability of school uniform, SSS General Secretary Mohammad Farooq promised to arrange school uniform among 60 students next month.