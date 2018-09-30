Shaheen slams Congress

Rising Kashmir NewsBanihal , Sep 29:
Lashing out at Congress for its participation in Municipal & Panchayat elections, National Conference leader and district President Ramban Haji Sajjad Shaheen has said that the party by virtue of its “dual standards” has created a history of “betrayals and backstabbing”. He said that people of the state will always remember Congress for playing with the emotions of people for the sake of power.
In a statement issued Saturday, the spokesperson said that While addressing a well attended party workers convention in Mahu, a remote village in Banihal Constituency, Shaheen accused Congress of deceived the people at a critical juncture when the masses from all three regions of the state have come on a single platform to protect the State Subject laws & beat the evil designs of the anti Kashmir forces who have engaged in conniving through the legal channels for abrogation of Art 35-A & Art 370.
Shaheen further said that the Congress has always behaved like East India company in Jammu & Kashmir since the last seven decades and its dual policy stands exposed as it is the party responsible for arrest of an elected Prime Minister in 1953, eroding the terms of the special status by bringing in 42nd Presidential Amendments from 1954 to 1975 through back door, Nomenclature change from PM to CM, Sadar-e-Riyasat to Governor, Election commission & Supreme Court jurisdiction into the state, with systematic dilution of Article 370, he said.
Shaheen further stated that “The massive majority of the state today are more resolved to defeat the nefarious designs of such forces & the anti-people decision of the Congress has unmasked their real intentions not only on elections but on their becoming a part of the exercise to break the will of the people, who today stand on one platform to defend the Sovereign guarantees given to them by the Union of India under a historic background & the unique position J&K State enjoys.
The situation created by linking Municipal and panchayat polls with the case pending in Supreme Court on Article 35-A has created apprehension in the minds of the people, who see it as an assault on the special constitutional position of the state.
He said that attempts to impose electoral exercise in the current atmosphere of fear and apprehension with major regional political parties boycotting the elections would seriously erode the credibility of the process and would defeat its very purpose.
Shaheen said the National Conference has stayed away from the ongoing democratic process in the larger interest of the people, as overt and covert attempts are being made to fiddle with Article 35A which relates to the dignity and rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions.
Dozens of Congress and PDP workers joined NC and resolve to strengthen the party and the hands of party high command.