Shaheen seeks restoration of utility services in snow bound areas in Banihal

Rising Kashmir NewsBanihal, Dec 14 :
National Conference leader and District president Ramban Sajjad Shaheen on Friday expressed grave concern over the damages caused to orchards across Ramban district especially snow-bound areas and difficulties being faced by the people due to frequent closure of Highway and other major link roads because of landslides and incessant rains.
Shaheen also expressed concern over utility services, especially power and drinking water supply getting erratic even in the event of minor snowfall and said this needs to be looked into and advance arrangements made for providing respite to the people.
Most of the areas in this remote district, including Banihal town, are reeling under darkness due to power breakdown caused by heavy snowfall last week.
Authorities have failed to restore electricity in dozens of villages of the district even after four days since snow fall has taken place.
He said most of the areas in Banihal constituency like Mahu-Mangit,Trigam ,Khari,Sarach, Kutji, Armdaka, Neel, Sumar, Pogal-Paristan, Chaka, Sarbagni,Chaknarwa,Batoo,Ramsoo, Bingara, senabati, Parinder,Krawa, Lambbar,Asshar, Gagarnag, Hinjhal,Nowgam, Phagow are facing erratic drinking water supply and power failure. The services are needed to be restored on immediate basis, he added.
Shaheen urged the Administration to expedite restoration work and ensure supply of essential commodities besides electricity and drinking water to the people and also have a preliminary survey conducted to assess the damages due to rains and snowfall across the State so that adequate assistance is provided to the farmers and orchardists. (KNS)