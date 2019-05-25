Shaheen congratulates NC candidates for landslide victory in Lok Sabha polls;

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference leader and district president Ramban, Haji Sajjad Shaheen, on Friday congratulated the National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Mohd. Akbar Lone and Retd. Justice Husnain Masoodi for their impressive win to the Parliament from Kashmir valley.



In a statement, Shaheen said that the three leaders are very experienced and will represent people of Kashmir in the parliament in the true sense and are competent enough to face the challenges thrown at our identity and the special status guaranteed to the people of all regions and religion of Jammu and Kashmir state by the constitution of India.



Shaheen, further said, that under the capable leadership of party Vice President Mr Omar Abdullah, the entire rank and file of the party put in all afforts and National Conference swept the parliament polls in Kashmir and showed to the people that National Conference is the real representative of the people and their aspirations.



Congratulating PM Modi for winning the second term with thumping majority , Shaheen hoped that the new government at the centre will show foresightedness and create an “environment of peace and inclusiveness where everyone could live with peace and dignity by abandoning the policy of communal hatred in India”.