Shaheen concerned over obtaining situation in Kashmir

August 04, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Expressing serious concern over present situation of Kashmir, Janata Dal United state president GM Shaheen has lashed on the mainstream political parties for being directly responsible for such uncertainty and chaos in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Shaheen said: “The corrupt leadership has made the heaven on earth into graveyard. NC’s and PDP’s wrong decisions at critical times have led to death and destruction in Kashmir and the present uncertainty is the outcome of the same. People of Valley are suffering due to blunders made by the leadership of these two parties at critical junctures in history,” he said.