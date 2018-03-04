About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shaheen concerned over erratic power supply in Banihal

Published at March 04, 2018 02:43 AM 0Comment(s)636views


Rising Kashmir News

Banihal:

National Conference (NC) District President Sajjad Shaheen Saturday expressed grave concern over erratic power supply in far-off areas of the Banihal Assembly Constituency due to damaged transformers that he said have not been set right for weeks together.

During his visit to Neel area, Shaheen, while interacting with the people, decried the neglect of the PDP-BJP dispensation, saying “due to misrepresentation administration was ignoring the constituency”. He sought immediate repairs to the transformers and restoration of power.
Shaheen visited several villages and during interaction the people complained about scarcity of drinking water for several weeks. He said the road network is also in a dilapidated condition that has impacted the mobility and added to the miseries of the people.

 

