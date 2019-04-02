Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football League 7v7 1st edition concludes

April 02, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The first edition of ‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial (SSBM) Football League’ 7v7 concluded amid great fervour and fanfare on Sunday at Higher Secondary School Ground, Kreeri, Baramulla being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri.

In much anticipated final clash of the League Nowpora Football Club locked horns with Andergam Football Club (AFC) in which Nowpora FC (NFC) sealed victory in a penalty shootout and became the first champions of the league.

NFC and AFC were head to head and were equally competitive teams during the league.

From the start of the play both the teams displayed power-packed performance. However, Andergam FC started with an attacking note and in the 25th minute of the play Jan Mohammad stealth an opportunity and netted the ball with his deceiving kick to lead the scorecard by 1:0 in the first half. AFC succeeded to dominate the first half of the game by keeping maximum possession on the ball. On the other end, Nowpora FC tried hard to gain momentum but lacked the cutting edge to get past to the AFC defenders.

In the second half of the game, NFC made a thrilling comeback and was more active in the second half. In 55th minute of the game, Rauf Lala set out his intentions and shot the ball into AFC’s goalpost and equalized the score sheet by 1:1.

However, both the teams tried hard to trouble the scorecard but in vain and the score on the score sheet read 1:1 till the final whistle. But the teams were given extra time to play for the decider but none of the team was successful to break the deadlock.

After the stipulated time the decision was taken by a penalty shootout in which Nowpora FC dominated the goal post and took a lead by 3:1 and clinched the first title of the first edition of SSBM Football League.

Almost 32 football teams and clubs of district Baramulla were chipped in for this league. The league started in August last year but due to inclement weather, the grand finale of the league was postponed.

The objective of the league was to commemorate the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Rising Kashmir, Shaheed Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari, who was assassinated in a cold-blooded murder outside his Srinagar office on 14th June 2018 by three motorcycle-borne assailants.

On the occasion, National Conference party worker, Syed Basharat Ahmad Bukhari, who is also the elder brother of Shaheed Dr. Shujaat Bukhari, said that life goes on and people come and go but memories never die.

“Shujaat was always eager to give equal coverage to sports in his newspaper and when I was working with Radio Kashmir I also used to try to give coverage to sports,” he said.

He said that sports are essential for physical and mental development of a person.

“A lot has to be done in the field of sports so that local boys can get a platform. Even I discussed with Sajid that there should be any way out so that these tournaments can get recognition at the district or State level besides recognition of top performers from such tournaments,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to all those people who paid condolences to the family during the tough phase.

“It is very difficult for me to speak on such occasion but I would like to take an opportunity to thank all those for their thoughts, prayers and condolences. Our whole family is grateful to all those who stood with us or visited our home during that tough phase. We can never payback such gesture of people,” Basharat Bukhari said while bursting in tears.

On the occasion, International Football Coach and Technical Director of State Football Academy, Sajid Yousuf Dar was chief guest while Syed Basharat Bukhari was guest of honour. The match was also graced by The Rising Kashmir Advertising Head, Sheriyar Bukhari; Principal Higher Secondary School Kreeri, Mushtaq Sopori ; Imam-e-Jamia Kreeri, Mufti Syed Shareef-Ul-Haq Bukhari; SDPO Kreeri, Rameez Raja; Tehsil Supply Officer, Abdul Majeed; JK Chairman General Category Welfare Committee, Shameem Ahmad; Chairman Welfare Committee, Syed Mushtaq Qadri; JK Sports Council Handball Coach, Mohammad Ashraf Parray, SFA coaches, Abid Yaqoob and Shaan Showkat besides other dignitaries.

After the ceremony, Sajid Yousuf Dar told Rising Kashmir that it was a wonderful finale and he was not expecting such craze and passion among people for football.

“All appreciations to Al Murad Sports Club for conducted this tournament in a village which was beautifully organized by them. I was not expecting that I will witness a good match. Baramulla has always produced great players in various sports fields but

He said that Baramulla has always produced good players in all sports fields but all they need is good sports facilities and opportunities.

“I was very surprised after seeing these players playing and if their talent is further nurtured these players can do wonders. When it comes to the football I’m always ready to help the talented footballers in providing them with a platform,” he adds.

He said that Shujaat Sb was a great personality and his loss has left a big vacuum which is impossible to fill.

“Apart from being the Chief Editor of Rising Kashmir, he was active in social and cultural activities,” Sajid said.

The final rumble was also witnessed by the enthusiastic crowd of Kreeri and neighbouring villages including senior citizens, sportspersons, and children to witness the final rumble of the two favourite teams of the tourney. Moreover, the loving fans and admirers of Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari also witnessed the ceremony.

The winning and runners up teams were awarded trophies and medals besides with football kits. Rauf Lala who scored an impressive goal for NFC was awarded the man of the match while as Abdul Rauf Zargar grabbed man of the series. Fayaz Ahmad Mir of Bhandara FC was bestowed with a senior player of the tournament while Syed Manan clinched the emerging player of the tournament trophy.

Chief guest and guest of honour were also presented mementoes besides The Rising Kashmir was also felicitated for providing good coverage to the tournament.

During the ceremony, media persons, Shabbir Khan of The News Now, Lone Mehraj of Munsiff TV, Peerzada Waseem of The Rising Kashmir, Irshad Ahmad of Gulistan TV, Showkat Shah of ANN, Ashiq Kreeri of Tamil Irshad and JKNN, and Junaid Bhat freelancer were also felicitated with prizes by the chief guest and guest of honour for their contribution in their field.

Organizer of the league, Ashiq Kreeri thanked Principal Higher Secondary School Kreeri for providing logistic support for the tournament.

“I’m thankful to all those who have supported and making this tournament a grand success,” he said.

rukayasyed@gmail.com