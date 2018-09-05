Rising Kashmir NewsKreeri:
In the second round of ‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football League 7v7’ two matches were played on Tuesday and Monday at Higher Secondary ground Kreeri.
In the recent match, Wagoora B Football Club faced Bukhari A Football Club in which Bukhari A defeated Wagoora B by 1-0 goal. The goal scorer for the team was Amir.
In another match played on Monday, Al Murad Sports Club played against Nowpora. From the beginning, both the teams played neck to neck and gave tough battle to each other. Though the teams made several chances to open the account but in vain and the score sheet remained in a static phase 0-0 in both the halves thus the match ended in a draw.
The league is being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri with full support from local populace.