About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football League

Published at September 05, 2018 12:08 AM 0Comment(s)285views


Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football League

Rising Kashmir News

Kreeri:

In the second round of ‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football League 7v7’ two matches were played on Tuesday and Monday at Higher Secondary ground Kreeri.
In the recent match, Wagoora B Football Club faced Bukhari A Football Club in which Bukhari A defeated Wagoora B by 1-0 goal. The goal scorer for the team was Amir.
In another match played on Monday, Al Murad Sports Club played against Nowpora. From the beginning, both the teams played neck to neck and gave tough battle to each other. Though the teams made several chances to open the account but in vain and the score sheet remained in a static phase 0-0 in both the halves thus the match ended in a draw.
The league is being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri with full support from local populace.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top