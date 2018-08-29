Shaheed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football League in full swing

Kreeri, August 28:
In the ongoing ‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial (SSSBM) Football League 7v7’, being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri, three matches were played on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at Higher Secondary School ground Kreeri.
In the recent match, played between Bhandara FC Kreeri and Andergam FC in which Andergam FC thrashed Bhandara FC by 4- 0. The goal scorers for the winning team were Waseem, Amir, Asif and Mehraj with one goal each.
In another match played on Monday between Kreeri FC and Red Star in which Kreeri FC overpowered Red Star by 2-0 goals. The scorers were Shiekh Irfan and Rouf Zargar with one goal each.
On Sunday the match was played between Real Madrid and Wagoora FC in which Wagoora FC crushed Real Madrid by 3-0 and all the three goals were scored by Raza Wani.