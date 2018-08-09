Shaheed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football League 7v7 begins

Syed RukayaKreeri:
The first 'Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football League 7v7' kicked off with much fanfare and great fervour on Monday at Higher Secondary School ground, Kreeri which is organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri Baramulla.
Almost 32 football teams and clubs of district Baramulla are chipped in for this league and the league will proceed for a month subject to weather condition.
The objective of the league is to commemorate the Founder and Editor-in-Chief Rising Kashmir, Shaheed Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari, who was assassinated in a cold blooded murder outside his Srinagar office on 14th June 2018 by three motorcycle borne assailants.
“Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri initiated this tourney to commemorate our beloved Shujaat Sahib. It is just the first season and we will continue this football league in future as well,” said one of the organizers of this league, Ashiq Ahmad while talking to Rising Kashmir.
Adding, “Shujaat Sahib was an idea that resides in our mind and he is alive in our heart.”
He further said that the motive is also to provide platform to the local youth so as to involve them in sports.
“Our endeavour is to protect young and future generation from drugs and other social evils. From past 10 years we are running this club and conduct tournaments in order to provide platform and opportunities to the aspiring sports persons. We are also planning to conduct sports mela involving various sports discipline so that many youth can participate in games and sports,” he adds.
He said they will continue to organize this tournament in memory of Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari in future as well.
“We will also organize other tournaments in various disciplines like cricket, volleyball, badminton etc in memory of Shujaat Sahib and whatever sports activity we will conduct in Kreeri now on-wards that will be hold in memory of our beloved Shujaat Sahib,” Ashiq expressed.
On the inaugural ceremony, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Sopore, Syed Noor-Ud-Din Andrabi was the Chief Guest, who interacted with the footballers and thrown the tourney open. On the occasion, Imam-e-Jamia Kreeri, Mufti Syed Shareef-Ul-Haq Bukhari was the Guest of Honour. The inauguration ceremony was also graced by the senior citizens of Kreeri besides enthusiastic sports persons, students and sports lovers.
Moreover, the loving fans and admirers of Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari besides local populace of Kreeri also witnessed the ceremony.
The inaugural match of the tournament was played between Kreeri Football Club and Kawachek Football Club.
From the beginning, Kawachek FC dominated the game and displayed aggressive and quality football but during first half of the game both the teams couldn’t manage to score any goal thus remained goal less first half.
However, in the initial minute of the second half, Showkat Ahmad of Kawachek FC with his deceiving kick netted the ball into the opponent’s goal post to register their first goal. Showcasing their attacking and defensive techniques Kawachek FC blocked all the chances of Kreeri FC from equalizing the score and in the 49th minute, Amir of Kawachek FC gave another blow to Kreeri FC by smashing another goal for his team and dominated the score sheet by 2-0 goals.
Kreeri FC tried hard to come back in the game and in 58th minute luck took a turn in favour of Kreeri FC as Sheikh Irfan netted the ball by his deceiving kick and kept the score card in motion and reading 2-1 goals.
In the dying minutes, both the teams made desperate attempts to score a goal but in vain and the score line read 2:1 on the final whistle of the game in favour of Kawachek FC .
Meanwhile, the tournament is being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri Baramulla at Kreeri with support from local populace.
