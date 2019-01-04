Shah suspends 2 JEs during inspection of amenities at Jagtitownship

‘Rs 7 cr WSS in pipeline for town’
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 03:
Secretary Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation (DMRRR) and PHE, Farooq Ahmad Shah, on Thursday suspended two Junior Engineers during his visit to Jagti Township where he took stock of basic amenities being provided to the Kashmiri migrant families.
As per an official, Relief Commissioner, ML Raina, Chief Engineer PHE, Ashok Gandotra, Superintendent Engineers PHE, and other officers of allied departments accompanied the Secretary.
Secretary ordered suspension of the JEs over dilapidated condition of the first floor of the hospital at the Township.
Inquiring about the facilities available in the hospital, Shah directed the concerned to make round-the-clock arrangement for cleanliness, sanitation in and around the hospital vicinity.
He said that Governor’s administration is committed to provide all the facilities of modern-day life to the migrants viz drinking water facilities, ration, better road connectivity, medical facilities, and power supply. “The government will take all the measures to make living conditions in the township comfortable for the migrant families” he said.
Shah was informed that PHE has formulated Rs 7crore water supply scheme envisaging four deep drill tube wells to add 4 Lakh gallons of drinking water to present supply to the Jagti Township.
Regarding renovation work taken up in the Township, Secretary was told that of 176 blocks, the renovation of 75 blocks has been completed in the first phase. He directed the officers to pace up the renovation work on remaining blocks and complete before Mahashivratrifestival.
He further said that there should be no compromise on the quality of work and material.
Reviewing proposed and taken up development projects, he directed start work on proposed sports stadium and install street lights in the Township.
While inspecting the migrant offices in the township, he expressed dissatisfaction over their poor condition. He asked the concerned to create a toll-free number for registration of complaints and grievances by the residents.
He further directed the concerned authorities to expedite the ongoing works of improving infrastructural facilities and complete these in a time bound manner. He also asked them to ensure immediate repair of damaged and dysfunctional sections in the hospital.
Relief Commissioner apprised the Secretary that sufficient stock of ration is available and distributed on monthly basis as per norms.
On the occasion, several delegations of residents met the Secretary and put forth their demands. He assured them that all of their genuine demands would be redressed at the earliest, the official added.