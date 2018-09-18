About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shah reviews draft guidelines for JKSDMF

Published at September 18, 2018 04:15 AM 0Comment(s)162views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 17:

Secretary PHE, I&FC and Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, Farooq A Shah reviewed draft guidelines for J&K State Disaster Mitigation Fund here on Monday.
According to an official, it was decided that an action plan for disaster mitigation would be formulated with a corpus of Rs 10 crore. The meeting was informed that the said amount will solely be spent on disaster mitigation.
The official said that Shah directed the officials to organize community-based disaster management programmes and involve local socio-religious committees so that they provide volunteers for training who can become first responders in any kind of disaster. These volunteers will be given training besides basic equipment to be used during disasters, he said.
The meeting was attended by Director Disaster Management Amir Ali, Director Finance and other officers of the department, said the official.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top