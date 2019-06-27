About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Shah reviews dev schemes, projects in JK

Ensure poorest of the poor get the benefits of Good Governance: HM asks officials

 During his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday took a detailed review of various development schemes and projects in the State.
The review meeting was attended by the Governor, Union Home Secretary, all the four Advisors, Chief Secretary and Senior officials of the State and Central Government.
The development review meeting focused on accelerating development, building infrastructure, good governance, inclusive growth for all communities, employment generating scheme for the youth to name a few.
Home Minister asked the State Government to ensure that poorest of the poor of Jammu and Kashmir should get the benefits of Good Governance in all spheres.
He directed that State Public Service Delivery Act should be strictly enforced.
“Wide publicity should be given to the services already covered under the Act and more services should be brought under its ambit,” he said.
“Newly established Anti-Corruption Bureau should be strengthened,” Shah said adding, “Cases of rampant corruption by High and Mighty should be taken up on priority for fast track investigations.”
ACB is investigating corruption charges against former Jammu and Kashmir Bank chairman, Parvez Ahmad.
Shah said state officers should be fully be sensitive towards balanced development of all the three regions, - Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
Shah said there should be inclusive approach towards all communities. “No community should feel neglected”.
“The Public hearing programmes should be supervised by the Advisors, Secretaries and Collectors. A regular time should be fixed for public hearings at all levels, - Village, Tehsil, Sub Division, Division, District and Secretariat. Public Grievances should be disposed off in a time bound manner,” he said.
Shah said investments for generating large scale employment opportunities for the local youth should be facilitated. “Renowned educational and health institutions should also be motivated to establish their Institutions in the State.”
“All vacancies in the State Government should be filled up in a time bound manner,” he said.
The Home minister said demonstrative improvements should be achieved in all the major flagship programmes of the Government of India (GoI) such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Himayat, Ayushman Bharat, Swach Bharat Mission, Smart Cities Mission, Saubhagya, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PM's Jan Dhan Yojana etc.
“All the major development projects announced by the Prime Minister should be completed in a time bound manner. Out of Rs. 80,068 crores, 82% funds have already been sanctioned for 63 projects. Major projects include 2 AIIMS, 2 IIMs, IIT, Ring Roads in Jammu and Srinagar, widening and strengthening of national highways, tourism, health and power projects etc,” he said.
Shah also said he would regularly review the performance achieved in all the development projects.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;