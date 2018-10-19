About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shah reviews beautification of Jhelum bund

Published at October 19, 2018 12:27 AM 0Comment(s)93views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 18:

 Secretary PHE, I&FC, and DMRRR Farooq Ahmad Shah on Thursday toured Jhelum and Flood Spill Channels embankments at various places in Srinagar and took stock of pace of ongoing beautification works.
The official spokesperson said during his visit he directed the officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to ban any kind of construction of roads on the sides of the bank, as they can weaken the embankments and cause other problems.
He also directed that no any electric pole shall be installed on the banks of rivers and there should be a complete ban on laying of water piper on these banks. He said that these steps should be strictly implemented as there is an apprehension that water leakage from any of these pipes can weaken the bunds which in turn can prove dangerous during the times of high water level. He said that the department is committed to strengthen the entire embankments and no compromise will be tolerated in this regard.
He said if any official or officer is found guilty of not following the orders, a strict action as per law will be initiated against him.
Officers of I & FC department accompanied the secretary and informed him about various works alongside the bund. The secretary was informed that once the entire project is completed, the entire bund will regain its pristine glory and it can become an added attraction for locals and tourists alike, besides greatly reducing future flood risks.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top