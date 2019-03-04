Shah lays foundation of GDCs at Rafiabad, Kreeri

Baramulla, Mar 03 :
Secretary, Public Works Department (PWD), Khursheed Ahmad Shah in presence of District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Ittoo Sunday laid foundation stone of two Government Degree Colleges Viz GDC Thindim Kreeri and GDC Dangiwacha in Rafiabad constituency of Baramulla district.
Welcoming the government decision of establishing two Degree Colleges at Dangiwacha Rafiabad and Thindim Kreeri, huge gathering of people present at both the places expressed gratitude towards the governor administration for resolving their long pending demand. The Thindim college campus with a sprawling 48 Kanal expanse would have 2286.24 Sqm building area and would be completed in three working seasons at an estimated cost of Rs 992.36 lacs. Similarly the Dangiwacha College Campus sprawling at an equal expanse will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1075.00 lacs and shall also be completed in three working seasons.
Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary said the work on both the projects will be started immediately so that the long pending demand of locals is addressed. He said that Governor’s administration has already initiated several measures for strengthening the educational infrastructure in the State, so that people living in rural and far-flung areas get quality educational facilities within their catchment areas.
Complementing the people of the area, the Secretary said that this institution will be a milestone in further strengthening the higher education status of the area adding that the college will be developed with all facilities including outdoor and indoor infrastructure. He further said that class work will be started in next academic session.
District Development Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Ittoo during his address, said that every possible effort will be made to develop these educational institutions at par with other degree colleges of the district and these two college will cater the higher educational needs of the students especially living in the far-flung areas. He said that hundreds of students of various local villages will get admission for different graduate level courses in the college adding that government is determined to ensure educational facilities to the students in their areas.
Chief Engineer R&B, Add. SP Baramulla Mohd. Yousaf, ADC Baramulla, ADC Sopore, Principal Degree College Baramulla, Sopore, other concerned district and sect oral officers besides a huge gathering of people was present on both the occasion. (KNS)