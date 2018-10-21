Shah inspects flood protection works on River Chenab

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, October 20:
Commissioner Secretary, Public Health Engineering (PHE), Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) and Relief and Rehabilitation, Farooq Ahmad Shah Saturday visited vulnerable spots of River Chenab at Chak Sikander/Sitriwala of Akhnoor area and inspected ongoing flood protection works.
The Commissioner Secretary was accompanied by Chief Engineer PHE, I&FC, A K Gandotra, Superintending Engineers, J S Chib, A K Sharma and Naresh Kumar Khajuria, Xens, S R Shukla, M L Bassan, R K Rakhwal and Ram Lal along with other officers of the Departments.
During the inspection of right bank of the River at Chak Sikander/Sitriwala, it was informed to the commissioner secretary that works in a length of 10 km of revetment including spurs/studs and embankments with costing 32 crore has been taken up which is the part of ongoing project of Rs. 195.71 crore submitted to CWC government of India.
During the tour, Farooq Shah said that around 2100 acres of land have been saved against floods and another 600 acres of land is being protected by the end of March 2019. it provided a lot of relief to the people of the area comprising 25 villagers on the right Bank and 19 villages on the left bank of River Chenab.
Commissioner Secretary enquired the concerned officers about the various schemes. He stressed them for work with zest and zeal. He directed the officers of the department to expedite flood protection works. Farooq Shah further directed the engineers to maintain quality of works and execute them strictly according to the laid down guidelines. He directed the Chief Engineer, I&FC to monitor the quality of works, besides ensuring that the flood protection works are completed within stipulated time frame.
Later, Commissioner Secretary chaired a meeting of Irrigation and Flood Control Department regarding languishing projects wherein he was informed that as total 57 number projects of I&FC sector has been proposed to include under languishing projects to be funded by Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Federation.