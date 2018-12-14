Shah for providing basic facilities to migrants

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 13:
Secretary Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Farooq Ahmed Shah, Thursday chaired a meeting here to review the facilities being provided to the Kashmiri migrants.
According to an official, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Relief Commissioner M L Raina, officers from Revenue, DMRRR and allied departments were present in the meeting along with the representatives of the migrants.
The meeting discussed threadbare the issues faced by the migrants including relief, employment, renovation of migrant colonies, roads, water supply and other day-to-day needs, the official added.
On the occasion, the representatives of the migrant community apprised the secretary about various issues and sought government’s intervention to get their grievances redressed.
He gave a patient hearing to them and assured that government will take every possible step to get their grievances redressed.
Secretary directed the concerned officers to ensure provision of all basic facilities of modern-day life to the migrant at their habitations to save them from hardships, the official added.