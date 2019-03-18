About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 18, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Shah Faesal’s supporters pin hopes on young leadership, expect solution to K-issue

A large number of people who had gathered on the launch ceremony of Shah Faesal’s political party ‘People’s Movement’ have pinned hope on young leadership to solve Kashmir issue permanently.
Former Indian Administrative Services (IAS) topper Shah Faesal launched the new political party, ‘Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement’ in Srinagar on Sunday.
The political rally saw participation from hundreds of people mostly from North Kashmir.
Nazir Ahmad, who had come from district Kupwara to participate in the rally told The Rising Kashmir that all other political parties have failed to look into the aspirations of the people.
“Shah Faesal is the new hope for people and we expect he will play an important role in resolving Kashmir dispute permanently as it is the root cause of all problems in the state,” he said.
Ahmad said people want relief from bloodshed, pellets, corruption and unemployment in the state.
He said people see hope in the young leadership compared to existing political parties like NC, PDP, BJP, and Congress who have ‘failed’ to check the ground reality.
Another party supporter, Zahoor Ahmad a businessman from Central Kashmir’s Budgam district said Shah Faesal has sacrificed his IAS post for the people of J&K and he will not dupe the masses with fake promises.
Ahmad said he (Faesal) has a clear message to resolve the Kashmir issue rather than revolving around other issues in the politics.
He said there is a major difference between Faesal’s party and other mainstream parties that Shah has focused on ground issues rather than indulging in communal issues.
“His today’s speech has sent a clear message to the communal elements that want to divide the state on the communal issues and are spreading hatred against each other,” Ahmad said.
Meanwhile, a participant, Mohammad Faheem, a student from Baramulla said Shah Feasal’s party is no different than other mainstream political parties.
“I was expecting something new from the young leadership but it seems, they are implementing New Delhi’s agenda of Divide and Rule in Kashmir,” he said.
Faheem said Shah Faesal has no clear stand on several sensitive issues in J&K. He is just doing politics to appease his masters in New Delhi like other political parties are doing.
“Nothing is new in the party and everything is similar to that of other political parties,” he said adding they will only occupy the political space here.

;