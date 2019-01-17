Shah Faesal: The resignation of an icon

Mushtaq Hurra
Dr. Shah Faesal and his resignation from Indian bureaucracy has caught the media by storm. All the news channels are abuzz with debates and analysis where political analysts and experts exchange varying views regarding the much hyped resignation.
Newspapers are full with news items, editorials and columns where people share their opinions about the big decision. Social Media is flooded with posts, comments and arguments regarding the historic decision of 2010 batch IAS topper who had become media sensation when he had secured number one spot in the most prestigious examination of the country.
Shah Faesal’s decision is not a mere resignation rather a Tsunami which has shaken the entire nation. He is upset and disappointed with the murder of political aspirations of commoners here in the state.
He has attributed his resignation to the unabated carnage, human rights violation and political mismanagement in the state.
People have started castigating him, even the choicest abuses have been hurled at him by many. Many have called him a puppet, and many have gone to the extent to call him a traitor and a collaborator.A section of people have called him brave and have hailed and acknowledged his decision.
As a top bureaucrat, Dr.Faesal has resigned from a top post where there was every comfort under his feet. Dr.Faesal is young, and we know the aspirations of young people.Who among us would not like to have a big chair like Dr.Faesalhad. Who among us would like to jeopardize his own and family life when every comfort is assured and guaranteed.Many have begun to criticize him for switching over to politics from bureaucracy.
Some have termed it an immature decision. A particular section is calling it a revenge against politicians.
It is neither the revenge nor the immaturity rather a strong will to serve the masses in a better way. It is not as easy as people think, to take such a step. It is indeed his valour and courage. One needs a steel-heart to take such a decision.
Ordinary people can't take such huge decisions that too at a young age. We all know the psyche of Kashmiri youth. We can go to any extent to get a government job. Even a peon can't dare to take a decision like that because we know our family life is secured after fetching a government job for ourselves.
What prompted Dr.Faesal to take such decision?
Many will argue that there are more comforts in politics, but I won't agree with that section of people because, had it been the matter of money, wealth and comforts, then there was no dearth of it for Dr.Faesal. He was earning it with honor and dignity. And, yes, people have every right to differ with my opinion.
After his resignation, the speculations were floating in from different media houses that he would join a big mainstream political party of the state which proved wrong. In a recent interview to Radio Kashmir Srinagar, he said that it is not important for him to contest the elections, but for him, the public outreach is more important.
According to him, the bruised political aspirations of masses need to be addressed. "We need to break the Shackles Of stereotype politics in the state", said Shah Faesal.
We must give credit to Dr.Faesal for his foresightedness, courage, wit and maturity. Any regional political force could have easily lured him to join their party at the cast of some bucks.
But no, this is not true with him. Had it been the matter of earning name, fame and wealth, then he was earning it with honor and dignity.He deserves applause. He seems to be sincere.He is probably the one who has the required guts and ability to lead from the front like a true leader and statesman, not like a boss who believes in dragging people behind himself.
We have others there who have topped the exams as well, who are at the top of the hierarchy. Why is it Dr.Faesal only? Something unique is there in him which probably others lack.
Now, the billion dollar question remains unanswered. Which party will he join? He has so far left it to the people of Kashmir to decide his political fate. He is not hellbent to serve the people as a politician only. He believes that there are other options of social service as well. He can do it as a teacher as well.
But, I think, he can do as a political leader because we have leadership crisis at the top. He has made one thing clear that he wants to take part in the mainstream politics. He is all set to contest parliamentary and assembly elections but he has not claimed to change the mind set of people overnight.
"It will take time to change the mindset of people, may be 10 to 20 years. It is not necessarily for me to take the reins in my hands, it may be somebody else as well but I will try to work for a political will and new mindset among my people," said Shah Faesal in a recent interview.
There is no ambiguity regarding his joining mainstream politics because he can make the best use of his potential and capabilities as a leader only.
Joining HurriyatConference could have been an option for him. But he is probably aware of the fact that he cannot extend his political domains and exploit his potential in the separatist camp. There is indeed a confinement where Dr.Faesal can't expand his big wings.
And he is the best person to decide his own fate. He has sought suggestions from the people of Kashmir particularly from youth, for his future course of action regarding joining any party or moving forward but, most probably, he is all set to contest the upcoming elections.
Will he be the Martin Luther King for Kashmiris? Can he emancipate us from the clutches of bondage? Can he brake the yoke of slavery? Can he infuse the eaglelike attitude in our brains? He has already proved himself as a role model for many but will he prove to be a real statesman for us or not?
Time will answer everything.But we should not be apprehensive about his future course action because he has already proven his mettle at bureaucratic level, and let us hope that he will prove successful on political levels as well. Let us give him due credit for his bold stance.
It is not a publicity stunt rather a move to deliver the best because he is not less popular in the whole country, even his recent academic endeavours have won him recognition internationally. I wish Dr.Faesal to lead the marginalized people of the state. May his small step prove a giant leap for all of us!
mushtaqhurra143@gmail.com