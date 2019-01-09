About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shah Faesal set to join NC

Published at January 09, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Shah Faesal, an IAS topper who hails from Lolab Kupwara has reportedly quit bureaucracy and is set to join Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC).

According to a web report published in the Print on Wednesday, Faesal is learnt to have resigned.

A senior party leader of NC has said that there will be a meeting between the JKNC leaders before his (Faesal) official induction into the party.

Vice President JKNC Omar Abdullah has tweeted “The bureaucracy’s loss is politics’ gain. Welcome to the fold @shahfaesal.”

In response to another tweet, Omar wrote “Actually I welcomed him to the fold of politicians. His future political plans are his to announce.”

