Shah Faesal meets Governor, seeks release of political prisoners

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former IAS officer and President J&K Peoples Movement Shah Faesal Tuesday called on Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan, here and discussed wide range of issues with him.

Faesal briefed Governor about the plight of political detainees, who have been shifted to jails outside the State.

He sought Governor’s intervention in their immediate release.

While discussing the current political situation, Faesal urged the Governor to withdraw the Highway ban order as it had put millions of people to extreme hardships and alienated Kashmiris further.

The JKPM president suggested that Governor's administration should ensure justice with the unemployed educated youth by providing them employment opportunities and ensuring transparency in recruitment process.

He told Governor that JKPM would make all “sacrifices to uphold the dignity of the people of the state and work for their progress and wellbeing.”

It was Faesal’s first meeting with the Governor since he quit IAS to plunge into politics and start his own political outfit.