Shah Faesal meets Advisor Kumar

May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Discusses security and development issues

President J&K Peoples Movement Dr. Shah Faesal today called upon K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor for Home, Forest, Health and Medical Education and briefed him about various developmental issues pertaining to State of J&K.

Shah Faesal briefed the Advisor regarding the need to improve security situation in the State so that peace can be restored. He suggested that youth whose PSA's are quashed by the Courts should be allowed to live a normal life and Police should be asked to use a community bond to allow these youth to resume their productive professional life.

The issue of frequent landslides on National Highway was also brought to Advisors notice. The Advisor assured that the Government is already taking effective steps to increase check-posts and public convenience facilities on Mughal road to reduce hassels to passengers.

Shah Faesal also brought into Advisors notice the concern shown by educated youth of the State regarding transparency in recruitments and requested him to keep pushing recruitment agencies including J&K Bank for upholding tranparency and merit.

The Advisor was also requested to strengthen the healthcare facilities in far away areas of the State including Lolab Kupwara so that patient referrals to hospitals in Srinagar and Jammu can be reduced.