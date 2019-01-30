About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shah Faesal halts crowdfunding campaign

Published at January 30, 2019


Srinagar, Jan 29 :

Former IAS officer, Shah Faesal Tuesday said that the crowdfunding has been closed, saying that the details of funds received and utilization will be shared shortly.
In a Facebook post Shah Faesal said thousands of people have made small contributions, saying “I am extremely thankful for the support”.
“We have closed the crowd-funding phase 1. Thousands of people have made small contributions and I am extremely thankful for the support. Details of the funds received and utilization will be shared shortly,” he wrote in a Facebook post. (KNS)

