Shah Faesal for inter-faith education in school curriculum to develop a tolerant society

July 21, 2019

President Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) Dr Shah Faesal has underscored the need for including inter-faith education in school curriculum to develop a tolerant society.

Interacting with the devotees at the three days annual urs of Darbar-e-Aliya Younisia, Awoora Kupwara, Faesal urged the need to inculcate spirit of humanity and compassion among the children and youth to curb prevailing evils from the society.

He said Kashmir is passing through the most turbulent phase of its history where the future of youth is at stake. He added that onus lies on civil society groups and intelligentsia to devise a pragmatic strategy so that some way out is sought to protect future of the youth."

“If we fail to remove the darkness of despair and disappointment from faces of youth, the posterity would never forgive us,” Faesal remarked.

On second day of the annual Urs of Darbar-e-Aliya Younisa, Awoora Kupwara, thousands of devotees drawn from various areas of the state and also from nieghbouring states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana participated in the spiritual congregation.

Sajada Nisheen, Alhaj Peer Mian Muhammad Maqbool Naqashbandi greeted the devotees and led the congregational prayers. On this occasion special prayers were held for restoration of peace, tranquility and prosperity in the trouble torn state.

Faesal was accompanied by party chief spokesman Sajad Sheikh, vice president Feroz Peerzada, president tribal affairs Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, JKPM Kupwara in-charge Showkat Masoodi, party leaders Hafizullah Peer, Zakir Hussain, Shameem Makhdumi, Qasim Shah, Sajid Peerzada and other leaders of JKPM.

The annual urs sharief of Darbar-e-Aliya Younisia, Awoora, which commenced from 19th July, shall conclude on 21th July with religious fervour and giety. About 50,000 devotees are expected to participate in the urs celebrations.