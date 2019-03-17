Shah Faesal floats new political party Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement

March 17, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

Former bureaucrat Shah Faesal floated a new political party Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement here on Sunday.

While launching the party, Faesal said "I have not come here to engage in traditional politics or regional politics... my party shall pursue peaceful resolution of Kashmir problem as per the will and aspiration of the people of Jammu and Kashmir state."

Faesal also said that the party will work towards reviving the centrality of J&K state akin to anicent Silk Route period so that the state emerges as corridor of peace between various south Asian regions.

The part will also represent minorities including Kashmiri Pandits, Christians, Sikhs and Dogras of Jammu, Faesal said.