Shah Faesal calls people for walk the talk in Srinagar

Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal Thursday said that he was stormed with "abuse and adulation" after he announced resignation from the service.
"It has been a storm of abuse and adulation. Hundreds and thousands of people reacted to my resignation in hundreds and thousands of ways. I totally expected this," Faesal wrote on Facebook.
"As of now I have quit the service. What I am going to do hereafter also depends on what people of Kashmiri want me to do. More so the youth."
He said he has an idea how to do things hereafter.
" I am sure you have ideas too and you want me to factor those ideas in before I take a final decision," he wrote.
He said if people are ready to come out of Fb/Twitter and show up in Srinagar tomorrow, they could think this through together.
"My choice of politics will be decided by real people not fb likes and comments, he said.
Faesal said he will share the venue details after after he knows who all are coming for the meet.
"Let's see out of those hundreds and thousands how many are ready to walk the talk," he wrote.
"Type yes in the comments below. Don't tell me later that I should have asked the youth first."