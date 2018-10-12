Shah expresses dissatisfaction over tardy pace of de-silting of flood channel

Srinagar, October 11:
Secretary PHE, Irrigation, Flood Control& DMRRR, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Thursday reviewed the progress of work on de-silting of Flood Spill Channel (FSC) in Srinagar.
The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer PHE, I&FC, Abdul Wahid, Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers. Other officers of the allied departments were also present at the meeting.
Taking serious note of slow progress of work at some spots of FSC, Shah directed the officers to deploy additional men and machinery to improve the pace of work so that the same is completed within the given deadline.
During the meeting, it was observed that fencing along the FSC has been damaged at many places, to which Shah directed the officials to restore the same at the earliest.
He also said that all the flood protection related works shall be taken on priority at every place and shall be completed as early as possible. He said the Government is committed to tackle any flood-like situation and is working on measures to prevent such scenarios in the future.
The Secretary also called for zero tolerance to any encroachment along water bodies and passed strict directions to the officers to ensure that no encroachment takes place in their respective areas. He said the officers concerned will be responsible to any encroachment taking place in their respective areas and action will be taken against the officials as per rules.
The meeting was informed that de-silting and related flood protection works are going apace at Shariefabad, Naidkhai, Padshahi Bagh, Rambagh and Bemina.
Meeting was informed that at Shariefabad stretch, about 8.00 lakh cubic metres have been de-silted out of the total target of 11.50 lakh cubic metres while at Tengpora-Mehjoor Nagar stretch, 2.37 lakh cubic metres have been de-silted out of the target of 2.81 lakh cubic metres. The meeting was assured that the target of desilting at these places will be achieved within one month.
With regard to the desilting of Hokersar, the meeting was informed that the desilting work has been started and will be completed within the stipulated time.
During the meeting, Executive Engineers and Superintending Engineers apprised the secretary about the progress of flood protection works in their respective districts and assured that the work will be completed within the given timeframe.
Shah emphasized upon all the officers and engineers of the department to work with added zeal and zest in order to ensure timely completion of all ongoing projects. He said no lapse of any kind shall be tolerated in such vital projects of public importance.
Later the Secretary visited Mehjoor Nagar and Rambagh to inspect the progress of Flood Protection work on the spot. He interacted with the locals and the workers to get the feedback about the quality of work and assured the public that the flood protection works will be completed in set time frame. He also directed the officers to beautify the bunds along the FSC for the attraction of the locals.
In order to achieve the fixed targets of the department, he stressed upon all the concerned to put in extra efforts and work with proper coordination. Shah appealed the general public to avoid raising structures on the banks of Jhelum and its flood-channel.