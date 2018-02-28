Shah denied treatment at Delhi hospitals, alleges his wife

'He was told those who want Azadi don’t deserve treatment'
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, Feb 27:
Senior separatist leader and chairman Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Shabir Ahmad Shah has been denied treatment by doctors in two Delhi hospitals for demanding freedom for J&K, his wife has alleged.
Shah’s wife, Dr Bilkees Shah, alleged that her husband was denied treatment at G B Pant Hospital and Safdarjung by the doctors saying, “Those who want separation of J&K from India don’t deserve treatment”.
“It has happened many a times that he was denied treatment because he demands freedom for J&K. I also accompanied him to Safdarjung hospital last time and he was not treated there for demanding freedom,” Dr Bilkees told Rising Kashmir.
She said denying treatment to someone on mere political differences is against the medical ethics. “I know this as I am myself a doctor”.
“Whenever Shah Sahab is being taken to any hospital for check-up, the medicos ask him sarcastic questions that you want Azadi India,” she said.
According to Bilkees, Shah during his hearing at the Patiala house Court told the judge that he was denied treatment in the hospitals due to which his health condition has deteriorated.
“Shah told the judge that the trail will only continue if he remains alive. This trial will end with my death. I am continuously being denied treatment at the hospitals in Delhi,” Dr Bilqees quoted Shah as having said in the court on Monday.
She further said Shah was produced before the Patiala H Court after a gap of one and half month and Enforcement Directorate (ED) didn’t produce any witness in the court due to which the case was again listed for March 16.
According to Shah’s lawyer, M S Khan, Shah pleaded before the court of Judge Sidharath Sharma that he may be provided medical relief as he was suffering from multiple life risking ailments.
The family members of Shah have said if anything untoward happens to Shah, the Government of India (GoI) and Tihar jail authorities would be solely responsible for it.
