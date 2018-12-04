Shah calls for timely completion of works

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 03:
Secretary PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control and DMRRR, Farooq Ahmad Shah, on Monday called for time-line completion of the languishing and new water supply and Irrigation projects in Poonch, Rajouri, and Reasi districts of Jammu Division.
According to an official, the Secretary gave the direction at a high-level meeting convened to review the status of languishing, new water supply and Irrigation projects being executed in the three districts.
Shah was informed that in Poonch Rs 36.37 crore has been provided for 32 languishing projects of PHE, of which 13 will be completed by March 2019 and the remaining in next financial year. He was informed that 77 hand pumps are also functional in the district.
The meeting was informed that in Rajouri, 36 languishing projects of PHE have been approved at a cost of Rs 35.41 crore of which 20 will be completed by March 2019 and the remaining by next year, the official.
Similarly, 13 irrigation projects have been approved at a cost of Rs.9.48 crore out of which 9 will be completed by March 2019 and remaining in next financial year.
Shah directed the engineers to complete and make functional all tube wells by end of this month in Rajouri district and prepare DPRs for new water supply scheme for Rajouri town to provide regular drinking water supply to the residents.
He was informed that in Reasi Rs 51.35 crore was approved for 28 languishing projects of PHE, of which 17 will be completed by March 2019 and remaining by next year. Likewise, 9 irrigation projects were approved for the district at a cost of Rs 9.02 crore of which 7 will be completed by March 2019 and remaining in next year.
He was informed that out of 73 hand pumps 32 are functional in the district.
Meanwhile, the Secretary stressed upon officials to gear up men and machinery to provide clean drinking water and better irrigation facilities to the people through these projects at an earliest.
Shah directed to complete all the languishing projects strictly within the stipulated time frame. He also asked them to meet the set targets well in time and ensure that transparency is maintained in the execution of the projects.
He emphasized upon all the officers and engineers of the PHE and I&FC Departments to work with added zeal and zest.
“It is our responsibility to provide potable drinking water to every household especially in remote and hilly areas” he said and asked the officials to provide tanker supply to water stressed areas.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Engineer, PHE, Jammu, Ashok Gandotra, Chief Engineer I&FC Vinod Gupta Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and other officers of the allied departments, the official added.