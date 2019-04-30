About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 30, 2019

Shah assures pro-Labour policy, appeals stakeholders to settle issues amicably

National Conference leader Farooq Ahmad Shah has appealed against politicizing tourism, particularly Gulmarg.
Shah was interacting with different stakeholders in the tourism sector at famous tourist resort of Gulmarg today and deliberated about the e-ticketing issue.
He asked the stakeholders to treat tourists as guests.
Those who met him included President Gulmarg Traders Association, President Gulmarg Pony Association Gulmarg, President Gulmarg Sledge Forum, President Gulmarg Tata Sumo union President, President Gulmarg ATV union, Vice- President Gulmarg Guide Association etc.
During the interactions, Shah told them that he has taken up the issue with State Administration which has assured him support and pro-labour class policies.
He added that authorities assured him of a pro-Labour policy in Gulmarg and said no body in the local tourism industry would be left distressed and workless.
He said he held many rounds of deliberations with different stakeholders including authorties and the local tourism players were hopefull of an amicable resolution of the issue emerging out soon.
The former bureaucrat who has headed the tourism department in various capacities for a long time during his services said that nobody would be allowed to eat upon the bread and butter of the Locals who have been contributing immensely to the industry in various capacities over the years.
The former Secretary Tourism also urged locals to treat the tourists as the special guests as they were an important part of tourism industry in the valley.
He said Kashmir particularly the Gulmarg has been famous for its hospitality across the world and that spirit has to be held high even if there were issues with the authorities. He also urged various stakeholders to shun the confrontation and resolve the issues amicably so that tourism is not affected in the world famous ski resort.
Farooq Shah appealed to keep Gulmarg away from politicking and said the famed tourist resort was backbone of the local economy in the Tangmarg constituency, hence should not be used for politics.
Meanwhile local Tourism stakeholders during a meeting at Gulmarg urged Shah to visit personally different states particularly Mumbai, Gujrat , Delhi and other areas and use his personal influence to woo tourists to Gulmarg . Shah assured them of every possible help he can render to boost tourism activities in the valley particularly in Gulmarg and adjoining areas.

