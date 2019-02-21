Shah applies for voluntary retirement, likely to join NC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 20:
Secretary PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control & DMRRR, Farooq Ahmad Shah Wednesday applied for voluntary retirement from services.
Shah, a 2004-batch IAS officer, who was presently posted as Secretary Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and flood control with additional charge of administrative secretary, department of disaster management, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction, has applied for voluntary retirement from service, officials said.
IAS officer Khurshid Ahmad Shah was given assignment of the charge of the posts held by Farooq Ahmad Shah with immediate effect, an order issued by the General Administration Department said.
Shah has served at various top posts in different departments including DC Srinagar, DC Anantnag, Director Tourism, Secretary Education, Secretary PHE, I&FC and Relief and rehabilitation.
Shah is likely to join National Conference and would contest upcoming assembly elections from Tangmarg assembly constituency.
Earlier, former IAS officer Shah Faesal and trade union leader Abdul Qayoom Wani also resigned from their services and joined politics.
Wani has joined PDP and would be contesting Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla constituency while Faesal would also contest parliamentary elections from north Kashmir constituency as an independent candidate.