Shafi Reshi hails Imran Khan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Senior APHC leader and Democratic Political Movement (DPM) Chairman Advocate Muhammad Shafi Reshi has congratulated PTI Chairman Imran Khan for becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Reshi , in a statement calling for resolution of Kashmir dispute through dialogue in view of huge human cost of this long standing dispute especially being borne by the people of Kashmir he hoped the two neighbors should give real peace a chance.
Reshi appreciated the remarks of Imran Khan and expect he will focus on Kashmir and take bold steps to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in the region.” He further said, “It is time to resume dialogue process between Pakistan, India and the Kashmiri leadership in the greater interest of people of the region.”