Shabnam demands fulfillment of genuine demands of JKEEU

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Trade Union Leader and President EJAC Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam urges the government to fulfill the genuine demands of Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Employees Union which include non- privatization of power supply in state, DPC of its employees, issue of daily wagers and many demands.

In a statement he said that their demands are genuine and need to be fulfilled at the earliest.

Fayaz Shabnam also criticized the proposal of the department regarding the privatization of power supply in the state. He said that privatization will not only affect the employees but the society on the whole.

Shabnam assured full support to JKEEU and said that he stands shoulder to shoulder with them till their demands are met.