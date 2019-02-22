Shabnam assumes charge as Director Info

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 21:
Gulzar Ahmed Shabnam Thursday assumed the charge as Director Information and Public Relations, here.
The official spokesperson said he took the charge from outgoing Director Tariq Ahmed Zargar who has been posted as Director Hospitality and Protocol. Gulzar Ahmed Dar Shabnam was holding the post of Director Sericulture before joining as Director Information.
Gulzar assumed the office in presence of outgoing Director and senior officers of the department including Joint Director, Jammu Naresh Kumar.
Later, the newly appointed Director Information inspected various wings of the Directorate. He took stock of infrastructure in the computer lab of the newsroom and inquired about the process of dissemination of news to the media organizations. The Director also interacted with the staff and senior officers of the Directorate and Joint Directorate.