Shabir Shah condoles Nawaz Sharif on Kulsoom’s demise

JKDFP grieved over loss of precious human lives in Kishtwar accident
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 14:
Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) incarcerated chief Shabir Shah has expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif who died in London.
In his condolence message from Tihar jail, where he is undergoing imprisonment for advocating right to self determination for the people of Jammu Kashmir, Shabir Shah has expressed condolences to Nawaz Sharif over the demise of his wife Kulsum Nawaz. While expressing solidarity with Nawaz Sharif and whole Sharif family Shabir Shah has prayed for the deceased soul.
Meanwhile the Freedom Party Spokesperson has expressed its heartfelt grief over the tragic accident in Kishtwar in which at least 16 precious human lives were lost. Expressing sympathy with the victim families the JKDFP Spokesperson said that day to day road accidents in Kishtwar area are a matter of concern. The Spokesperson said that the huge loss of lives has shaken the whole Chinab Valley and the people living Kashmir valley can feel the pain of the victim families. (KNS)
“The repeated road accidents in Doda, Kistwar, Ramban and Udhampur districts is a grave concern for all of us.” (KNS)