Shab-i-Meraj: Traffic police Srinagar issues advisory

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Traffic Police Srinagar on Monday issued a route advisory for devotees (zayireen) coming from different areas towards Ziyarat Dargah Sharief Hazratbal:

North Kashmir:

Vehicles coming from North Kashmir carrying devotees after reaching Shalteng have been asked to adopt Shalteng – Parimpora –Qamarwari – Cement Bridge – Noorbagh – Sekidafar – Eidgah – Aalimasjid – Sazgaripora – Hawal – Alamgari Bazar – Mill Stop – Molvi Stop (Lal Bazaar) – Botshah Mohallah – Kanitar route and enter University Parking from Sir Syed Gate.

South Kashmir:

Vehicles carrying devotees (Zayireen) from South Kashmir after reaching Pantha Chowk are advised to adopt Panthachowk – Stone Quarry (Athawajan) – Batwara – Sonwar Bazar – Ram Munshi Bagh – Gupkar – Grand Palace – Zethiyar Ghat – Nishat – Foreshore Road – Habak Crossing route to enter Naseem Bagh Parking.

Central Kashmir:

I. From Budgam:

Vehicles carrying devotees (zayireen) coming from Budgam and adjoining areas advised to adopt Hyderpora – Tengpora – Bemina Bye Pass – Bemina Crossing – Qamarwari – Cement Bridge – Noorbagh – Sekidafar – Eidgah – Aalimasjid – Sazgaripora – Hawal – Alamgari Bazar – Mill Stop – Molvi Stop (Lal Bazaar) – Botshah Mohallah – Kanitar to enter NIT parking.

II. Vehicles from Lalchowk will adopt the Lal Chowk – SRTC Bridge – Ikhwan Crossing – Police Station Khanyar – Bohri Kadal – Rajouri Kadal – Gojwari Chowk – Hawal – Alamgari Bazar – Mill Stop – Molvi Stop (Lal Bazaar) – Botshah Mohallah – Kanitar route to enter NIT Parking.

III. From Ganderbal the vehicles are asked to drive through Nagbal – Zakoora – Habbak to enter Naseem Bagh Parking

RETURN ROUTES:

North Kashmir:

North bound vehicles on return from Hazratbal Shrine shall adopt the route from Sir Syed Parking – Ashahibgh Crossing – Rainawari – Khanyar – Nowpora – Dalgate – M A Road – Budshah Bridge – Over Flyover – Batmaloo – Moominabad- Tangpora – Bemina Byepass – Parimpora – Shalteng – onwards.

South Kashmir:

South Kashmir bound vehicles on return from Hazratbal Shrine shall adopt the route from Naseem Bagh Parking passing through– Habbak Crossing – Foreshore Road – Nishat – Zethiyar Ghat – Gupkar – Ram Munshi Bagh – Sonwar Bazar – Pantha Chowk – onwards.

Central Kashmir:

Vehicles bound for central Kashmir areas on return from Hazratbal Shrine shall adopt the following routes:

I. From Budgam:

NIT–Aishahi Bagh Crossing – Rainawari – Khanyar – Nowpora – Dalgate–Golf Crossing–Radio Kashmir –Abdullah Bridge – Hatrick – Convent Crossing – P/S Rajbagh–Jawahar Nagar Chowk–Gogjibagh-Flyover- Barzullah Bridge –Sadder –Hyderpora – Onwards.

II. From Ganderbal:

Naseem Bagh Parking – Habbak – Zakoora – Nagbal and onwards.

III. From Lalchowk:

NIT Parking – Ashahi Bagh Crossing – Rainwari – Khanyar – Nowpora Bridge – Khayam Chowk – Dalgate – M A Road – Lal Chowk.

Parking Plan:

Elaborate parking arrangements have been made at available locations around the Hazratbal Shrine:

The vehicles coming from North Bound/ Central Kashmir can park inside University Campus near Sir Syed Gate side.

The vehicles coming from South Bound including Ganderbal are advised to park inside Naseem Bagh University Campus through Budshah Gate on Habbak side.

Traffic camp at Hazratbal (VIP PARKING) shall be restricted for official vehicles only.

General public has been requested to follow the route plan and park their vehicles only at the identified parking places.

The traffic department has appealed the devotees to drive through the prescribed route only, Board/De-board buses at designated bus stops, Park vehicles at earmarked spaces only, accommodate co-devotees enroute holy shrine, drive with patience and follow lane driving and avoid road rage.