Shab-e-Baraat to be observed at Jama Masjid on Saturday

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Anjuman-e-Auqaaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar on Wednesday announced that Shab-e-Baraat will be observed with religious reverence and fervor at Jama Masjid Srinagar on Saturday, April 20.

The AeA said that congregational Isha prayers will be offered at 9:30 PM and soon after the prayers, as per the tradition, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will shed light on the philosophy and importance of the night of blessings (Shab-e-Baraat).