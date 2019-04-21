About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Shab-e-Baraat celebrated with religious fervour in Kashmir, Ladakh

Shab-e-Baraat was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in the Kashmir valley, where people joined night-long prayers in mosques, at shrines, Jamia Masjids and other places.

Lakhs of people, including women and children, joined night-long prayers in Kashmir valley and Ladakh region, where Islamic scholars and Ulmas highlighted the importance of the night.

