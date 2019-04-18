Shab-e-Baraat at Jamia Masjid on Apr 20: Anjuman-e-Auqaaf

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Anjuman-e-Auqaaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar has announced that Shab-e-Baraat will be observed with great religious reverence and fervour at the Jama Masjid Srinagar on Saturday-April 20.

The spokesman said that congregational Isha prayers will be offered at 9:30 PM and soon after the prayers, as per the tradition, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will shed light on the philosophy and importance of the night of blessings ( Shab-e-Baraat).

Mirwaiz will also lead special touba-e-ishtigafar prayers (special prayers for repentance). The Anjuman-e-Auqaaf has made elaborate arrangements for the devotees.