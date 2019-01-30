Sgr-Uri road widening yet to start after 12 years

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 29:
Commissioned 12 years ago, the fate of Srinagar-Uri road widening project hangs in the balance as the concerned agency is waiting for the approval of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to start work.
The work on the road widening project of 120-kilometre long Srinagar-Uri highway was halted due to the failure of the authorities to acquire land for widening of the highway, non-availability of the labour force, compensation issues and shifting of public utilities.
In 2007, the Government of India (GoI) allotted the project to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) project Beacon that was aimed to ensure smooth traffic movement to Srinagar.
Officiating Commander (OC), Beacon, Akash Kumar told Rising Kashmir that there were land acquisition problems, which were creating some complications for the project.
“We have taken up road widening project from Srinagar to Baramulla and then there will be road improvement till Uri,” he said.
Kumar said the project was currently under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
“The project is under scrutiny of the said ministry from November 2017. We have sent the proposal to the ministry and are waiting for the approval. Once we receive the approval for the proposal, we will start work,” he said.
Kumar said the ministry had to look at different factors for the execution of the project.
“This is a big project and it will take time. The project will be completed in four to five parts. We have to look at land acquisition and this highway will be four-lane which is approximately 40-metre wide road with all service amenities.”
“We have worked in jungles to see from where the possible alignment can come. We are considering different factors like there should be a minimum damage. Maximum money of the government should also be saved in land acquisition and relocation of the civil population,” Kumar said.
He said they had sent at least four alignments to the government.
“After approval, we will be able to talk about the total money that will be spent on the project," Kumar said.
In 2018, the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti stressed for early start of work on Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri road widening and requested early conclusion of the DPR.
She recommended making the entire extend a green arrangement and requested building bye passes at Pattan and Baramulla.
Recently, the Governor’s administration led by Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed anguish over the delay of some projects and directed the concerned authorities to complete them at the earliest but no one is giving attention to the Srinagar-Uri project which is pending for decades now.