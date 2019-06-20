Sgr to Pissu top cycling event held

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Cycling Association organised one day cycling event in collaboration with Himalayan Hawks Adventure Club for the promotion of adventure sports in the state.

The expedition started at Lasjan Bypass to Pahalgam Chandanwari upto Pissu top and back.

The expedition was planned from Srinagar to Sheeshnag Lake and back to Lasjan bypass but the riders were not allowed to proceed from Pissu top onwards to Sheeshnag lake as the administrations is making preparations for Amarnath Yatra.

The event started at 2:45 am in Reshi Mohammad Amin, Mehraj Qayoom and Amir Assad took part . The riders completed the event in 10.24 hours.