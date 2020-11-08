Sgr records season’s coldest night

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | Irfan Yattoo

Srinagar on Friday night recorded the coldest night of this season as the temperature plummeted to minus 0.9 degree Celsius.

An official at Indian Meteorological Department Centre, Srinagar told Rising Kashmir that several places in Kashmir are witnessing sub-zero temperatures for the past several days.

“Ski resort Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and other areas are also recording sub-zero temperatures, following the cold weather conditions in the valley,” the official said.

On Saturday, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 20.8 degree calculus, tourist resort Gulmarg recorded 10.4 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam resort recorded 16.2 degrees Celsius.

Deputy Director Meteorological Department Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that they were expecting wet spells in the valley from Nov 13 onward.

“The three-day wet spell will begin from 13th till 15th of November. During this period, there is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall over plains and higher reaches of the valley,” he said.

Mukhtar said there will be rainfall followed by snowfall in plains while the higher reaches may receive more snow.

According to the MeT department, there will be more dip in day and night temperatures during the next few days and the weather will remain dry till the 12th of this month.

As per the traffic advisory issued by traffic police headquarters, in view of the Darbar move, there will be one-way traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu on the highway on Sunday.

“No vehicles will be allowed from the opposite side except oil tankers, fresh perishable carriers,” it said.

Similarly on Mughal road, only downward traffic (load carriers) loaded with fruits will be allowed to ply from Herpora towards Poonch.