Sgr-Muz’bad bus service resumes

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Feb 25:
The 'Karwan-e-Aman' bus service between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad resumed on Monday after remaining suspended for a week following the February 14 fidayeen attack on CRPF bus in which 40 paramilitary personnel were killed.
Officials said the bus with five passengers on board left Bemina, Srinagar towards Uri in north Kashmir in the morning.
“After reaching Uri, the bus left Salamabad Trade Facilitation Centre towards Kaman bridge at around 11 am,” they said.
Late afternoon, a bus carrying eight passengers on board from Muzaffarabad crossed over to Uri and left for Srinagar.
An official said while 13 passengers, including 11 PaK residents crossed over to the other side from the Chakan-da-bagh crossing point in Poonch district, only four J&K residents walked into this side after the gates were opened.
The passengers on either side reached the LoC by bus and then exchanged sides by foot to meet their relatives.
The authorities had last week suspended the bus service amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 Pulwama fidayeen attack on CRPF bus at Lethpora, Pulwama.
The Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service was started in April 2005 on fortnightly basis as a confidence building measure.